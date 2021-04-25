Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 1,843 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

