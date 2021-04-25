Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 4,702 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,022 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK opened at $133.20 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.06.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

