Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 5,117 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.58 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.