Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 6,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

