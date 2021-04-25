Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

