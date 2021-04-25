Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 34,028 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $24,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $83.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

