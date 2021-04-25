Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 8,818 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.34 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

