Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

