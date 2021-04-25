KUN Market Capitalization Reaches $53,967.09 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $53,967.09 and approximately $1,113.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $26.98 or 0.00051994 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

