Kusama Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.61 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $314.42 or 0.00635374 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $147.61 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

