Lambda Price Hits $0.0725 (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $107.18 million and $57.06 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00094136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00683515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.81 or 0.07701153 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

