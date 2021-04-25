Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0577 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $80,819.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

