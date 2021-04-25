Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0808

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $87,378.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

