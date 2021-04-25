Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $350,573.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $350,573.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00274909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.10 or 0.01055416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.11 or 0.00648164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,659.24 or 1.00089360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00023153 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.