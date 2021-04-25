Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.63% of Landstar System worth $40,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $171.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

