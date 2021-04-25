LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $242,532.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $82.78 million and $242,532.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.