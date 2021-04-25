LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.17

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $89.35 million and $319,983.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.