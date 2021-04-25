Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

