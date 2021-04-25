LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.81). LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of LC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in LendingClub by 242.5% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 68,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

