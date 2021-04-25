Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 247% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.49 million and $15,377.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,448.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.68 or 0.04651637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.94 or 0.00463714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $795.05 or 0.01575956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00751047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.97 or 0.00489540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00419140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

