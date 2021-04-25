LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 3,918 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,811. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.