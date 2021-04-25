LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $202,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 17.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 63,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 66.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,553,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

