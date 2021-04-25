LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $9.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $729.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,413,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,037,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

