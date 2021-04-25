LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,881,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,036. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

