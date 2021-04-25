LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.42. 36,414,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,671,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $209.50 and a twelve month high of $342.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

