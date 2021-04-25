LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 156,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 751,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26.

