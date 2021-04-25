LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.5% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

