LHT (LHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $144,862.65 and approximately $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006416 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

