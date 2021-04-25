LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Tops $152,840.68

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $152,840.68 and approximately $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.