Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.