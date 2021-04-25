Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.22 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00004754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.25 or 0.00462236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

