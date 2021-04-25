LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.91 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.91 million and $33,237.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,030,339,379 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,234,636 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

