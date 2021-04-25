Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.48 and its 200 day moving average is $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.