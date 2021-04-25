Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 19,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.60. 1,290,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,272. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.