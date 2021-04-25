LINKA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

