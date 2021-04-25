Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $548,803.87 and $67,983.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00270079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.01036854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00644062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,270.53 or 0.99252276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

