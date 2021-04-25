Liquity Achieves Market Capitalization of $893,095.87 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $893,095.87 and $8.16 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $41.55 or 0.00080052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00265458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.48 or 0.01037569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00656959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,720.07 or 0.99657584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

