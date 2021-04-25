Liquity Market Capitalization Achieves $941,626.06 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $43.80 or 0.00087909 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $941,626.06 and approximately $10.34 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00060830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.49 or 0.01028524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,754.60 or 0.99853652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.16 or 0.00634503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.