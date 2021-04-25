Lisk (LSK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.10 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $486.55 million and approximately $60.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00007895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00024511 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,810,469 coins and its circulating supply is 127,880,201 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

