Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $138,037.06 and $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,394.61 or 1.00367518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00136148 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001946 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

