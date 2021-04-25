Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1.36 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000691 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,817,153 coins and its circulating supply is 21,817,141 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

