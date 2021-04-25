Lobstex Price Tops $0.0880 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $658,174.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,812,403 coins and its circulating supply is 21,812,391 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

