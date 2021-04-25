Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 604.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

