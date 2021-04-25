Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

