Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $124,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 12,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $377.29. 1,298,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,261. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.