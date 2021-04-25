LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 5.8% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00012434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $92.81 million and $241,053.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.