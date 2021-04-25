Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 548,252 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,252 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $47,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

