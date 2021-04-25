Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,086 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $233.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average is $231.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

