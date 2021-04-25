Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 116,509 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 116,509 shares during the quarter. Star Group comprises about 0.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Star Group worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Star Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Star Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 42,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $437.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Star Group, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

