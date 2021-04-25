Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Sells 38,968 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,968 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up about 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 1.02% of Element Solutions worth $46,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,874,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 1,051,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

